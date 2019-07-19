Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sindhu enters Indonesia Open quarters, Srikanth ousted

Sindhu enters Indonesia Open quarters, Srikanth ousted
July 19
10:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAKARTA: Top Indian shuttler P V Sindhu fought hard to progress to the women’s singles quarterfinals but it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles event of the Indonesia Open, here Thursday. Sindhu, seeded fifth, had to dig deep into her reservoir of experience as she slugged it out for 62 minutes to beat unseeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 17-21 21-11 in a second-round encounter.

But later in the day, eight seed Srikanth was stunned by NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 17-21 19-21 in a 39-minute second round contest.
Sindhu recorded her third win over the world no. 13 Dane this year. The Indian had earlier defeated Blichfeldt in straight games in the Indian Open and the Singapore Open.
Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Malaysia’s Soniia Cheh and-third seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the last-eight round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

The start was far from impressive for Sindhu as Blichfeldt took a 6-3 lead before the Indian got her act together to draw level.
From that point, Sindhu raised her game gradually and relied on her long reach and smashes to pocket the first game 21-14.
The second game witnessed a tough fight between the two shuttlers but Blichfeldt made a strong comeback to take a 9-5 and then a 10-7 lead.

Sindhu then pocketed three straight points to level the scores at 10-10.
But the Dane meant business as she took full advantage of the Indian’s unforced errors to clinch the second game and draw parity in the match.
The decider, however, turned out to be a one-sided affair as Sindhu got her composure back and ran away with the game after some initial resistance from Blichfeldt.

However, it was curtains for India in the men’s doubles event after the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 15-21 14-21 to top-seeded local hopes Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the second round
It was disappointment for India in the mixed doubles as well after the pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 14-21 11-21 to top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.