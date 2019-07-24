Singapore: A recreation of adventure

Representing the spirit of modern Asia, Singapore is a small and progressive island-nation. It is both a city and a country located in Southeast Asia. In Singapore, one can witness the vibrant fusion of cultures, ethnicity, communities and most importantly, people. The place is a complete package full of excitement, surprises and charm, especially for the first time visitors.

Singapore is a cosmopolitan city-state, which, over the years, has grown from its tag of a dull state to reinvent itself as a dynamic city and one of the Southeast Asia’s most modern destinations. Spread 42 km (26 miles) east to west and 23 km (14 miles) north to south, today Singapore is one of the world’s leading shipping and banking hub on the economic front. This garden city is also a melting pot of cultures, combining together different ideas, cuisines, new architectures going well with the gleaming hint of old school. One can witness the Chinese, Indian, Malay and European influence in the daily life of Singapore adding to its charm. The incredible shopping malls, classy boutiques, departmental stores on Orchard Road, the exotic elements of Chinatown and Little India and the world-class nightlife span across the spotless land of Singapore. Expensive with respect to Southeastern standards, the city offers a plethora of other options for entertainment such as Sentosa Island, Singapore Zoo, Botanic Garden, Marina Bay Sands, Tiger Balm Garden, Night Market etc. With picture-perfect skyline and a city center bustling with people, Singapore is an amazing destination offering everything a traveller could think of.

MUST-VISIT ATTRACTIONS IN SINGAPORE

Gardens by the Bay

Unquestionably, this place receives a lot of admiration and a must-see attraction on every traveller’s list. Gardens by the Bay will take you to an imaginative place and it is a tourist hotspot for all the good reason. The Marina Bay holds amazing Supertree Grove and it is comeliest at night. It gives an impression of being in an imaginative place with all sorts of attractions to visit such as Flower Dome and Cloud Forest which gives an eye-popping sight to the spectators. The Gardens by the Bay complex is divided into three bays – central, east and south. Thankfully, it contains a promenade where you can stop for a coffee or dine when the tour gets tiresome.

Little India and Arab Street

The Arab Street and Little India are popular tourism places and they create a unique experience of its own. You will feel unlatched from the modern city to a paradise like place fitted with small shops, cosy cafes and historical Mosques. Arab Street to be specific has age-old structures, shopping stalls, and authentic Arabian cuisine, the feel it offers is heavenly. Little India, on the other hand, was actually an Indian community in Singapore during the colonial times. Just like Arab Street that haS many stalls and Mosques, Little India as well has a number of exquisite shopping options, eateries offering Indian cuisine, and temples like Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, which is the most famous Hindu temple to see here.

Singapore Flyer

The best way to see Singapore is from above. Think about it, you get a birds-eye view of the entire city. Perhaps make plans on which place to stopover, even better, dwell in the moment and watch the sun slide down (If you happen to visit during sun downing). Singapore Flyer is basically an observation wheel which surges 165 metres and it is Asia’s largest giant wheel. At the flyer, you can get insight of the technology behind the wheel and also get a sneak peek into the history and evolution of Singapore. This ride can brush up your knowledge and thus, it is the best attraction for kids. Make sure to visit this place during your city tour for a breathtaking view overlooking the F1 track, Gardens by the Bay, views of the skyline and parts of Malaysia as well as Indonesia.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios is located in the ever thrilling destination in Singapore, Sentosa Island. This is undoubtedly, one of the best places to visit for family. Universal Studios is definitely the ‘it’ place to visit for a fun-filled day out. Completely loaded with entertainment, excitement and enthusiasm, here you can find numerous restaurants, cafes and shopping areas to enjoy the delicious food. You can also visit the ‘Walk of Fame’ and create a striking pose with Hollywood personalities. That’s not all, if thrill is what you are look for, thrill is what you will get in adrenaline-pumping roller coaster, Battlestar Galactica. Universal Studios have other many sights and things to do that will keep you charged all day such as Sci-Fi City, Ancient Egypt zone, Lost World of Dinosaurs and many more fun features.

Botanic Gardens

Botanic Gardens are worth a visit while in Singapore. The charm and luscious greens of this place will make you feel refreshed. Being Singapore’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, this garden treasures rare and endemic species of exotic flora. This famous tourist attraction receives many nature lovers and inside the park you can find the star attraction and Singapore’s national flower, orchid. The Botanic Gardens also has a number of lakes packed with ducks and swans. It is a perfect place to soak in the beauty of Mother Nature and relax amidst the soothing ambience, listening to the music created by birds, wind, trees and swans. This Park certainly is a major crowd puller in Singapore to escape from the busting city.

Chinatown

Chinatown is always filled with excitement amidst the hustling market. It is an incomplete tour if you are not visiting Chinatown during your holidays in Singapore. This busy destination is best known for its authentic Chinese food, bright red lanterns and vibrant shops around every corner selling souvenirs and traditional Chinese products. This place also has impressive Sri Mariamman Hindu temple and Buddha Tooth Relic temple. These two are the major attractions in China Market and to top this up, you cannot miss a visit to one of the most colourful Chinese temples, Thian Hock Keng. Built in 1820, this temple is the oldest Chinese temple in Singapore.

Singapore Zoo

A visit to Singapore Zoo will raise your eyebrows to see some beautiful and endangered animals dwelling inside the premises. A happy family venue to visit, Singapore Zoo is one of the best places to go as it houses more than 300 species that include giraffes, koalas, zebras and white tigers. The zoo has been divided into different zones depending on the animal’s habitat. In Frozen Tundra you can find species such as polar bears and racoon dogs, in Fragile Forest you will find a rich rainforest filled with insects and beetles as well as flying foxes to name a few. Over at Primate Kingdom, you can see Java langurs, lion-tailed macaques etc. A great way to make a day as Singapore Zoo offers other attractive things to do and see as well like Splash Safari Show, Orangutan Exhibit and Jungle Breakfast.

Changi Museum

Changi Museum is one of the popular museums in Singapore. Here you can learn about the story of those who suffered under Japanese occupation during World War II. The museum narrates a story through its letters, photographs, and drawings display. Basically, the museum is separated into five zones including a gift shop and a chapel in the middle. And each zone has a series of murals painstakingly recreated from originals painted by Bombardier Stanley Warren. Travellers can also get an audio guided tour around the Changi Museum. Other must visit museums are Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall and National Museum of Singapore.

SEA Aquarium

The impressive SEA Aquarium is located on Sentosa Island and it proves to be an interesting attraction for both adults and kids. Being one of the best family friendly places, this venue is home to more than 100,000 marine species. One can get an unmatched experience seeing the exotic marine life such as stingrays, sharks, bottlenose dolphins, turtles and coral reefs. Besides, there are other attractions inside the complex apart from the magnificent marine life in the aquarium. You can have an interactive session with the dolphins at the Dolphin Island and also dive into the Shark Seas Habitat and swim with numerous species of sea predators like sting rays and manta rays. A visit to SEA Aquarium will give you an extraordinary experience during your tour in Singapore.

Changi Beach

Amongst the must visit places in Singapore, a day trip to Changi Beach is a must. This place has a beach park which is one of the oldest coastal parks in Singapore. A calming ambient 28-hectare beach, Changi Beach has approximately 3.3 km Long Park that nestles between Changi Point and Changi Ferry Road. A trip here on a sunny day won’t let you down as this tourist attraction has leisure activities to partake like a stroll along the beach that can never get old. There is also a place for family picnics and you can as well contemplate as the sun sets. Changi Beach also hosts a great place for barbecue parties and overnight camping. In addition, for food lovers, there is [email protected] nearby to dig in some seafood, even better, visit Changi Village for different food options.

Sentosa Island

When we think about what to see in Singapore, our minds always get puzzled as there are a lot of places to see. So where shall we go? One amazing destination where you get it all from fun, food to entertainment is Sentosa Island. Amidst the towering structures, if a getaway is what you are looking for to rejuvenate in the beach then Siloso Beach is a good hotspot for getting some beach time. Sentosa Island by far is jam packed with various activities and several other beach attractions as well. Some must do beach activities in Siloso are volleyball that can be played on free courts as well as kayaking and skim-boarding. Another noteworthy experience this Island offers is Underwater World Aquarium where you can swim with dolphins. However, a must-see on Sentosa Island is Singapore’s famous statue, the Merlion. Fort Siloso is also a must visit attraction as it is the country’s only preserved fort. Check out Trick Eye Museum, as fun it can be for kids, adults too enjoy this very place.

Punggol Waterway Park

Punggol Waterway Park is kid-friendly and a family tourist destination in Singapore. This park consists of four themed areas allowing people to have a leisure time around the promenade. The themes that this park offers are Nature Cove, which allows visitors to relax and sightsee the scenic view of the Waterway. Green Gallery is filled with lush flora and fauna in the park. A stroll here will make you admire the beautiful mature trees. Recreation Zone is a great place to be with family with activities like sand and water play to make your day fun. There is also a fitness corner in this zone that suits everyone. Heritage Zone is yet another stop where you can walk along the old Punggol Kampong which is the last surviving village in Singapore.

Pulau Ubin

A trip to Pulau Ubin will give you a different feeling. This small island located in the north east of Singapore is one of the two remaining kampongs, the first being Kampong Buangkok. This island may not be the place to be for beach seekers but it has a thing or two for everyone. Pulau Ubin has lush greenery and abundant wildlife creating the best place for travel photographers and nature lovers. The place has many trails; one such, Sensory Trail, has tags of unique flora along the 1.5-km stretch. Pekan Quarry and Butterfly Hill will give an insight to appreciate nature more. For adventure explorers, Pulau Ubin has Chek Jawa wetlands and boardwalk. A walk along the 1.1-km boardwalk allows the onlookers to see marine wildlife. Whereas the Jejawi Tower allows having a panoramic view of the island and it’s a perfect place for bird watchers. Pulau Ubin also has something for thrill seekers. You can cycle along the Ubin’s biking trails that vary from moderate to difficult tracks. A visit to German girl shrine is also worthy and kayaking through the mangroves will give you an unimaginable experience.

Clarke Quay

Singapore, apart from its day breaks and thrilling activities, is a place for the night crawlers. Clarke Quay is a nightlife destination in Singapore that is packed with food joints, loud pubs, rooftop bars and spirited discotheques. This place is thriving with madness and enjoyment and a lot of travellers even locals consider this hotspot to spend an eventful evening. As you stroll along side the buzzing streets, prepare to get dazed with all the neon lights, delicious food, and reflection of the skyscrapers on the glittering Singapore River. Clarke Quay also has something for the adventure buffs. Bungee jumping at ‘G-Max Reverse Bungy’ will thug your heart as you soar 60 feet into the air at a speed of 200 km/hour. This place guarantees you to have a wonderful time during your Singapore trip.

Orchard Road

During a visit to Singapore, Orchard Road is the famous halting point for all the shopping aficionados. You will find this place heavily packed with latest fashion and multiple stores. In this world-class city, Orchard Road is a great place to start a shopping spree as it is installed with 22 malls and six department stores. You can find it difficult to traverse through all the stores without having to stop and shop. Orchard Road is one of the major tourist attractions in Singapore and apart from having big fashion labels (Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Giorgio Armani and Dior), there are also four movie theatres. So, while your lady goes off for shopping, you can relax and watch a movie in an IMAX. The place also includes a KTV karaoke.

How to Reach Singapore

By air: Changi Airport is one of Asia’s best-connected airports and is an important hub for international aviation. Being an important gateway to Southeast Asia, mostly all major international airlines fly into Singapore. There is regular air traffic from Singapore to several destinations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and North America. Regularly voted the world’s best airport, its facilities include a gym, several gardens, an outdoor pool, free internet, cafes and plenty of shops.

By train: Singapore is connected to Malaysia, Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur by rail, with a route to Bangkok. There are three trains per day, including a sleeper. Trains depart from and arrive at the Tanjong Pagar MRT station Singapore.

Road/self drive: Singapore has two causeways that connect the island to Malaysia and the mainland of Asia. There are regular bus services from 5 a.m. to midnight. Buses are operated by SBS and Causeway Link, with the latter being significantly faster.

By water: Singapore is increasingly being used as a base for cruises throughout Southeast Asia. Being an island country, Singapore offers regular ferry services to Tanjung Belungkor in Malaysia and Riau Islands in Indonesia. Star Cruises offer an experience of a lifetime and are a great way to reach Singapore.

Best time to visit Singapore

Singapore is a year-round destination without much variation in temperature. However, there are various seasons around which you can plan a trip. November-January and June-July are the peak months to visit Singapore. If you are a shopping lover or a foodie, then the best time to explore the city is around July when the Great Singapore Sale and the Singapore Food Festival are held. Typically, the climate is hot and humid for all 12 months. Hence there isn’t a shoulder season in Singapore although April is a great time to visit, as there aren’t heavy showers and it isn’t a holiday season. August to October is the off-season in Singapore except for mid-September, the rush of tourist decreases since September hosts the Singapore Grand Prix. Temperature is slightly higher than the rest of the months, and the rains are continuous. However, hotel rates are cheap and easily negotiable.

