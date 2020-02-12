Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Singapore Film Festival returns to capital after 2 years

Singapore Film Festival returns to capital after 2 years
February 12
16:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: It is good news for world cinema lovers as the much-loved Singapore Film Festival will be making its return to the capital after a gap of two years, starting February 21.

The three-day festival, now in its fourth edition, will take place here at the Siri Fort auditorium. It will screen feature and short films — three each — followed by discussions and talks between filmmakers and film critics.

Organised by the Singapore High Commission, it will open with Singaporean filmmaker Abbas Akbar’s “Chennai 2 Singapore”. The film is about an Indian filmmaker who travels all the way to Singapore in search for investors who would finance his movie.

Second day of the festival will have screening of three short films — “Melodi”, “BTO” and “Life As It Is”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Singapore Film Festival returns to capital after 2 years - https://t.co/9HOgBsfOQA Get your news featured use… https://t.co/yLoI31GiP8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 12, 2020, 10:54 am

Tai Chi can treat chronic low back pain in older adults - https://t.co/hA4Op7a3ri Get your news featured use… https://t.co/jnIgXhUxMg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 12, 2020, 10:50 am

KL Rahul can score a ton even as 12th man: Shikhar Dhawan - https://t.co/KYWuUS7yPn Get your news featured use… https://t.co/InTMOp0mCs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 12, 2020, 10:47 am

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor #Jitendra all ... - https://t.co/MNUAiKdvTQ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pwVPSAKZ4T
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 12, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.