Singapore Film Festival returns to capital after 2 years

NEW DELHI: It is good news for world cinema lovers as the much-loved Singapore Film Festival will be making its return to the capital after a gap of two years, starting February 21.

The three-day festival, now in its fourth edition, will take place here at the Siri Fort auditorium. It will screen feature and short films — three each — followed by discussions and talks between filmmakers and film critics.

Organised by the Singapore High Commission, it will open with Singaporean filmmaker Abbas Akbar’s “Chennai 2 Singapore”. The film is about an Indian filmmaker who travels all the way to Singapore in search for investors who would finance his movie.

Second day of the festival will have screening of three short films — “Melodi”, “BTO” and “Life As It Is”. PTI

