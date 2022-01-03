9th North East Festival to kick off in Guwahati NEW DELHI: One of the spectacular event showcasing northeast art and culture is all set to kick off. The 9th North East Festival (NEF) is set to begin under strict...

Singapore’s economy grew by 7.2% in 2021 SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Monday that based on advance estimates, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2 per cent in 2021, rebounding from...

US could be under right-wing dictator by 2030: Canadian Prof NEW DELHI: The US could be under a right-wing dictator by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American...

How India is vaccinating teenagers amid Omicron spread NEW DELHI: Amid rising Omicron cases, the Centre on Monday rolled out Covid vaccination for children aged 15-18. Over 4.5 lakh teenagers have received their first jab against infectious disease...

Here’s how Musk hired Indian-origin Tesla’s autopilot head SAN FRANSISCO: Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal how he chose Ashok Elluswamy from India to work as an autopilot team director at his electric...

Priyanka Chopra shares how she welcomed New Year with family, friends WASHINGTON: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with husband and singer Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actor...

‘Bulli Bai’ app emerged due to lack of action against Sulli Deals creators MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday said that the ‘Bulli Bai’ app had emerged only due to inadequate action against the creators of a mobile application ‘Sulli Deals’...

COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins across India NEW DELHI: COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group began on Monday morning across the country. CoWIN registration for the age group had already begun on Saturday. As many as 12,57,603...

Two Israeli newspapers hacked on anniversary of US assassination of Qasem Soleimani TEL AVIV: Israeli newspapers The Jerusalem Post and Maariv were attacked by hackers on Monday morning, which marks the second anniversary of the US assassination of Iran’s top general Qasem...

More Chinese ships tried to enter Japan’s territorial waters in 2021 TOKYO: Japan’s coast guard on Monday said that more Chinese ships tried to enter the country’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. As per Japan...

AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list with five candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. For the 117 seats in the state, the...

India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,700 NEW DELHI: India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. According to the ministry,...

John Abraham, wife Priya test COVID-19 positive MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantined. Announcing the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, John revealed...

‘New year, same motivation’: Kohli sweats it out in training ahead of 2nd Test JOHANNESBURG: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in preparing for the second Test against South Africa. Team India will lock horns with...

Nearly 2,000 flights cancelled in 24 hours in US WASHINGTON: Around 2,000 flights have been cancelled in the United States as of Sunday morning (local time), amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Citing FlightAware, The Hill...

Pakistan’s never-ending game plan to forge ties with Bangladesh: Report DHAKA: While Bangladesh marked 50 years of the Liberation War, Pakistan has come up with multidimensional propaganda aimed at hiding its “notorious character” and portraying itself as Dhaka’s “genuine friend”....

138 Omicron cases at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital in one month, 95 pc recovered NEW DELHI: In the last month, Delhi LNJP hospital has treated 138 Omicron cases, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of LNJP hospital. According to the doctor, the cases are increasing...

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,525 NEW DELHI: India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the ministry,...

