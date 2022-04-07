India Post News Paper

Singer Honey Singh ‘manhandled’ during concert in Delhi, FIR lodged

April 07
17:39 2022
NEW DELHI: Bollywood singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has alleged that he was manhandled and threatened during a concert in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on March 27, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the singer lodged a complaint with the police.

“During the intervening night of March 26 and 27 an event was organised at a Club in South Ex-II, New Delhi. Honey Singh stated that while the programme was going on, suddenly five to six unknown persons forcefully came on the stage and started misbehaving and disrupting the show. The people had beer bottles and pushed the artists on the stage. One of them caught his hand and started pulling him to the front of the stage,” police said, quoting the complaint.

“Honey Singh was trying to avoid the attackers but they kept on threatening him. After receiving the complaint, an FIR under sections 323, 341, 506 read with sections 34 of the IPC was registered,” said the police.

The police said that they have scanned the CCTV footage and on the basis of the statements of witnesses five accused have been identified.

“Further some vital evidence is to be collected and accordingly any arrest will be made,” said the police official.

