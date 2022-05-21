India Post News Paper

Singer Kanika Kapoor ties knot with beau Gautam in London

May 21
11:27 2022
LONDON: Popular Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her song ‘Baby Doll’, has tied the knot with her NRI beau Gautam in London on Friday.

Pictures from her traditional wedding have gone viral on the internet and in them, the bride can be seen dressed in a peach coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. For the big day, she paired her look with a choker necklace, mangtika and bangles.
Meanwhile, Gautam too complimented her look by wearing a pastel shade Sherwani with a turban for the occasion.

Manmeet Singh, of the musical duo Meet Bros, also shared an image of the newlyweds on his official Instagram handle. In it, he could be seen standing beside Kanika and Gautam as the trio posed together for the camera.

“May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @[email protected],” he wrote in the caption. Earlier, Kanika had shared some glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram in which she had donned a pastel green lehenga accessorized with floral jewellery.

For the unversed, Kanika is a doting mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara. The 43-year-old singer hails from Lucknow, she got divorced long back and raised her kids as a single mother since then. (ANI)

