Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress
December 03
13:03 2021
CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party on Friday in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh.

“He has won the hearts of everyone. He is a son of a farmer and his father is an ex-army officer. I am sure he will make Congress party proud, I welcome him on behalf of Congress,” said Channi.
Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Congress chief said, “Sidhu Moose Wala is not new to Congress party. His mother is a Sarpanch and I am sure he is going to be a youth icon. It’s a proud moment for us. Whether or not he will fight the election, it will be decided later. Soon, he will meet the high command of the party as well.”

“People like his singing. He is a popular international figure. He writes and sings songs in his own way. We welcome Moosewala Sahab, I am sure he will earn the same name in politics as he earned in singing.”

After joining the Congress party, Sidhu Moose Wala said that one of the reasons to join Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis.

“It’s my first press conference. Just three years back, I started singing. Now after four years I am taking a new step. Mansa is not that much developed, a part of this area raised me, I will raise my voice from here,” said Moose Wala.

Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

