Single day COVID-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 per cent 

Single day COVID-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 per centÂ 
August 11
11:15 2020
NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 22,68,675 with 53,601 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate dropped below 2 percent and was recorded at 1.99 percent as on date. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. There are 6,39,929 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 28.21 percent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested up to August 9, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

