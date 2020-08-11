Single day COVID-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 per centÂ 

G7 summit will likely take place after election: Trump WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said the G7 Summit will likely take place after the November election, once again postponing the annual gathering after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans for...

74% in rural India satisfied with Modi govt’s handling of Covid situation NEW DELHI: Almost three-fourth of rural India is satisfied with the manner in which the Narendra Modi government has handled the Covid 19 pandemic. This is as per a first-of-its-kind national...

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 70% NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management have resulted in a sharp...

Bhutan imposes nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread THIMPHU: The Bhutan government has imposed a nationwide lockdown starting from Tuesday after a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was reported. In an address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister...

Russia 1st to register Covid vax: Putin MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the country has registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. According to a report by the Tass news agency, Putin said that the vaccine...

US student killed in UP accidentÂ Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A teenage student of Babson College in Massachusetts, US, has been killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Sudiksha Bhati, was in India for vacations...

COVID-positive hockey player Mandeep shifted to hospital after oxygen level dropÂ NEW DELHI: Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after his blood oxygen level dropped but his condition...

Expert committee on COVID-19 vaccine administration to meet on WednesdayÂ NEW DLHI: An expert committee under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procuring and administering...

Single day COVID-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 per centÂ NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according...

Six Congress MLAs in Manipur resignÂ IMPHAL: Six Congress MLAs in Manipur have submitted their resignation to the speaker, party legislator O Henry Singh said on Tuesday. They are among the eight Congress MLAs who defied a party...

Gargling with mouthwashes might lower spread of COVID-19, scientists say BERLIN: The novel coronavirus can be inactivated using commercially available mouthwashes, according to a study which says gargling with these products may reduce the quantities of viral particles in the...

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organisations BEIJING: China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out...

Balochistan, Sindhi nationalists unite to oppose Pak, China, CPEC NEW DELHI: The closer Pakistan slides to China, the further Balochistan inches away from Pakistan. Surging Baloch nationalism has found a new partner – a pro-freedom organisation in Sindh, which...

Wet runways caused 75 percent of runway overruns by planes NEW DELHI: Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet or contaminated. These are...

Russia plans to register 1st Covid vax this week MOSCOW: Russia is reportedly going ahead with its plan to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine this week before it starts mass vaccination in October, despite safety concerns raised from...

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19 NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. “On a...

PM inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile...

Now ‘boat ambulance’ service to be launched in Maharashtra MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has given the green signal for launching a “boat ambulance-cum-mobile medical unit” service between Mumbai and Raigad, on an experimental basis, an official said here on...

Punjab a new headache for Congress amid Rajasthan crisis NEW DELHI: With crisis still looming large in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress is now facing a tough time to contain the feud in Punjab where two Rajya Sabha...