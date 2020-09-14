India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Single-day Covid-19 cases hit record high: WHO

Single-day Covid-19 cases hit record high: WHO
September 14
11:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The number of single-day coronavirus cases globally has hit a new record high, said the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement on Sunday, the WHO said that there were 307,930 new cases globally in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day figure ever registered and about 1,000 more than the previous recording-setting daily caseload a week earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 28,891,676, while the deaths have increased to 922,441, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country’s death toll stood at 78,586. Brazil registered the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the world’s third-largest case count. On Sunday, it reported 415 new fatalities which took the overall death toll to 131,625.

The country also reported 14,768 new cases, taking the total caseload to 4,330,455

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Xi's ability to intimidate runs dry ... - https://t.co/jCB4Ei3p70 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/wmHqE1I26c
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:58 am

    US State Dept releases new webpage on ... - https://t.co/JYlcb8XJf1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/JMRsrDnWm1
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:52 am

    Is project #Khalistan ... - https://t.co/u79smQMmzp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AProjectOfPakistanâ€¦ https://t.co/NcQIurNuAb
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:48 am

    Big B 1st celebrity voice on Amazon ... - https://t.co/ANpi83YBCj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rypfIEWvwN
    h J R

    - September 14, 2020, 9:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.