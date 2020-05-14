Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Single day COVID-19 cases in Russia falls below 10k

May 14
15:33 2020
MOSCOW: The single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia fell blow the 10,000 mark to 9,974, taking the overall tally to 252,245, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Thursday.

The single-day increase fell for the first time over the past 12 days, Xinhua news agency reported. The death toll climbed by 93 to 2,305, while 53,530 people have now recovered, including 5,527 over the last 24 hours, the centre said. Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, confirmed 4,712 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 130,716.

Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said on Thursday that 259,198 people were under medical observation as of Wednesday. More than 6.1 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

