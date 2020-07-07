India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine advances to key phase-3 trial

July 07
12:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has received approval for starting phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, in Brazil. This study will recruit nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals working in CPVID-19 specialised facilities in 12 clinical sites located in several states in Brazil, Sinovac said on Monday.

The inclusion of participants is scheduled to start this month after ethical approval is obtained from each clinical site, the company added. The study will be conducted in partnership with Instituto Butantan, a leading Brazilian producer of vaccines.

“We are pleased to advance to Phase III trials with Butantan, which will allow us one step further to our commitment to developing vaccines for global use and to our mission of supplying vaccines to eliminate human diseases,” Weidong Yin, Chairman, President and CEO of Sinovac, said in a statement.

The Brazilian National Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, fast-tracked the application for the phase-3 trial due to the public health emergency. Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate has become only one of three such vaccine candidates to advance to phase-3 trial after AstraZeneca and China National Pharmaceutical Group.

The US-based Moderna is also planning to start a phase-3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate this month.

Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. (Sinovac LS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinovac Biotech Ltd., in Brazil initiated the development of an inactivated vaccine against Covid-19 on January 28. The phase-1 and phase-2 trials commenced on April 16 in Jiangsu province of China. A group of healthy adults aged 18-59 years old were vaccinated in the trials.

According to the preliminary phase I/II results, there was no serious adverse event after vaccinating a total of 743 volunteers in the trials, demonstrating a good safety profile for the vaccine candidate.

Over 90 per cent seroconversion was observed in the phase II clinical trial 14 days after completion of a two-dose vaccination at day 0 and day 14. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine advances to ... - https://t.co/MpLLTWIfRy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Mk1mH7719c
    h J R

    - July 7, 2020, 6:33 am

    Global COVID-19 cases top 11.5mn: ... - https://t.co/DN0F41dv7H Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chinaâ€¦ https://t.co/BxpY0toUG7
    h J R

    - July 7, 2020, 6:31 am

    US' current state really not good: Fauci - https://t.co/3TH4naB52z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/xzBvE0XyWc
    h J R

    - July 7, 2020, 6:29 am

    As #India crosses 7L corona cases, over 4L recoverÂ Â  - https://t.co/RlpSPEunoc Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/KunydZi8fJ
    h J R

    - July 7, 2020, 6:17 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.