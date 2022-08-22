Sisodia claims of getting ‘message’ from BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he received a message from the BJP, which offered to “close all cases against him” if he quits AAP and joins the saffron party instead.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP.

“I have received a message from the BJP — break from the AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to the BJP, I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to,” he said.

Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are visiting Gujarat’s Himmatnagar on Monday and then Bhavnagar on Tuesday, where they will discuss Delhi’s model of education, hospitals, and mohalla clinics.

The AAP will also display Sisodia’s previous work to the public in Gujarat. Sisodia’s claim comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his residence on August 19 in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

However, the AAP has dismissed all the allegations in the policy and termed it number one policy of the country. The party has claimed that the allegations are politically motivated.

Also Read: Sisodia the best education minister, CBI will find nothing: Kejriwal

