India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sisodia the best education minister, CBI will find nothing: Kejriwal

Sisodia the best education minister, CBI will find nothing: Kejriwal
August 19
13:57 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing turbulence around the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed his deputy the best education minister and said “the central investigative agency will find nothing.”

Highlighting the number of raids that the AAP party leaders faced, Kejriwal said, “This isn’t the first raid. In the last 7 years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot – but nothing was found. They won’t get anything even now.”

Exuding confidence in his leaders the chief minister also stressed that there’s nothing to be scared about.

“CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won’t stop,” said Kejriwal. He also outlined that it takes ages to gain international applause however, Sisodia’s picture in America’s biggest newspaper itself a proof of his revolutionary work. “Sisodia’s the best education minister and has done revolutionary work in the education and health sector. It takes a lifetime to gain international acclaim,” he added.

The AAP leader also released a new missed call number for the general masses and sought support for making India the number one nation in the world.

“I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number one nation in the world, the most powerful nation, the best nation should join this mission,” said Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, he confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning.

“CBI has arrived,” he said in a tweet adding “We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1.”

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence and the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna. To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM’s residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

“CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too,” Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper- New York Times. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Anil BaijalArvind KejriwalBJPCBIDelhi Covid CasesDelhi Excise PolicyDelhi Excise Policy ScamEDIndiaFightsCoronaManish SisodiaManish Sisodia Net WorthNarendraModipoliticalVijay Saxena
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.