Sitharaman accuses Kerala government of giving entire budget money to KIIFB

March 01
10:28 2021
KOCHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala over the state budget and accused it for giving all the budget money to Kerala infrastructure investment fund board (KIIFB).

“Kerala budget was presented and all the money is given to KIIFB. I do not know what budget they are making if all the money is given to one organisation,” the Finance Minister said during ‘Vijaya Yathra’ in Kochi.
Sitharaman also said that in Union Budget they do not give all the money to one particular organisation.

“We make a budget in Union government. We do not give all the money to one organisation and say thik hai, dekhte hai (Ok. let’s see). Comptroller and Auditor General has criticized it. If this is budget making, no wonder Kerala is going into a debt trap. It is a questionable affair, corruption,” she alleged.

Mentioning the law and order condition in Kerala, the Finance Minister said that whatever is happening here is cause for severe concern in the state.

“Everyone knows Kerala is God’s own country. But whatever is happening here is cause for severe concern. There is no law and order. I can go on elaborating things that are going against law and order of peaceful, beautiful state like Kerala,” Sitharaman said here.

“I ask Chief Minister that is this God’s own country or is this CPI(M) violent culture, also spread in West Bengal. You are doing it here for several years. I am afraid to say that God’s own country is now gradually becoming Fundamentalists’ own country and the government is not worried,” she added. (ANI) 

