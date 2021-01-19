India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers

Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers
January 19
10:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of states and union territories.

The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers and senior officers from the states.
Sitharaman highlighted the importance of the meeting as a sign of co-operative federalism and referred to the manner in which the Union Government “was strongly supportive of states” in their fight against the pandemic.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan welcomed the participants to the deliberation. According to an official release, the participants thanked the Finance Minister for financially supporting the states and UTs during the worst months of the pandemic. They gave their suggestions or inclusion in the minister’s budget speech. The union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Garima Verma named digital director for ... - https://t.co/MfdJ99eoOS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #FIA #GarimaVerma #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 10:20 am

    How can you treat diabetes the ... - https://t.co/EKfeihAo6M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #AyurvedicMedicine #AyurvedicMedicines #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DiabetesAyurveda
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:36 am

    #BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus as India ... - https://t.co/TcmIOu9aGh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #BorderGavaskarTrophyWin #CricketFans #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JayShah #MayankAgarwal
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:30 am

    Team India's energy, passion was ... - https://t.co/bOcfPugTgC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan #RishabhPant #SpidermanSpiderman
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:27 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.