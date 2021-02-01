India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation

Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation
February 01
10:28 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday.

She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.
“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22,” the President tweeted.

With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ and switched to a tablet.

Dressed in a red and cream colour saree, accompanied by Thakur and other officials from her ministry at North Block, the Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.

A Union Cabinet meeting is also scheduled at 10:15 am ahead of the Budget 2021 which will be presented in a short while from now. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey. The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country’s GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India’s economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

In the quarter ended June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sitharaman meets President ahead of ... - https://t.co/xGpKgtunq1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Budget2021 #Budget2021India #BudgetDay #BudgetUpdates #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy
    h J R

    - February 1, 2021, 4:58 am

    City Statement on Gandhi Statue - https://t.co/2wt8WdrSc7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #CityOfDavis #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 1, 2021, 4:54 am

    Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter ... - https://t.co/Y7ksaDfL8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BenjaminNetanyahu #BombBlastInDelhi #CCTVFootage #DelhiBlast #DelhiPoliceSpecialCell #India #IsraelDay #IsraelIndiaFriendship #IsraeliEmbassy #Political
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:15 am

    8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ... - https://t.co/GI4XgiitDX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #8yroldIndianBoy #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #BrightestStudentsInTheWorld #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:10 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.