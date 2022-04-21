India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sitharaman, US Secretary of Commerce discuss economic cooperation

Sitharaman, US Secretary of Commerce discuss economic cooperation
April 21
11:45 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (local time) met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in the bilateral and global contexts.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman on Wednesday also spoke at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington DC under Indonesia’s presidency.
The meeting agenda included global economic outlook and risk, international financial architecture and global health.

Union Finance Minister also met John Neuffer, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, Sitharaman attended a panel discussion at the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank.

Sitharaman is in Washington on an official visit to attend the Spring Meetings at the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).

Notably, once the meetings conclude in Washington, Sitharaman will head to San Francisco on April 24, where she will engage with business leaders and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University. She will depart for India on April 27. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
economic cooperationEconomyGina RaimondoIndia-US relationsIndo US Economic CooperationNirmala SitharamanReserve Bank of IndiaSavings BankTechbizUS Secretary of Commerce
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.