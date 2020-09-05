India Post News Paper

Situation along China border tense, but nation can count on us: Army Chief Naravane

September 05
11:26 2020
LEH: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is tense and the force is prepared for all contingencies. “The nation can count on us,” said General Naravane who was on two-day visit to Ladakh where he also met troops deployed at forward locations along the LAC.

“The situation along the LAC is tense. We have undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas. The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise. All these actions have been carried out only along the LAC,” the Army Chief said. General Naravane said that he reached Leh on Thursday morning and spent time with the commanders and troops to make a first-hand assessment of the situation along the borders. Indian Army chief returned to Delhi on Friday afternoon.

“It was very satisfying to see our soldiers and local commanders in high morale and good health. It gives me confidence that they are well prepared to safe guard the territorial integrity of our nation,” said General Naravane, adding that Indian Army is known for its commitment and resolve. He pointed out that over the past three months, both India and China have been engaged in resolving the situation.

“Military and diplomatic channels are functioning. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolve the current situation along the LAC through engagement,” he said. General Naravane said that India will continue to utilise all existing mechanisms to reduce tension and to ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally changed.

He went to Ladakh after China made fresh incursion attempts and Indian Army thwarted there acts. Chinese’s People Liberation Army (PLA) troops had made fresh incursion attempts in India territories along south of Pangong Tso (Lake) on August 29 and again on August 31. On August 31, Chinese troops had indulged in provocative actions after Indian soldiers occupied the heights there to thwart a PLA land-grabbing bid over the weekend.

On the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, PLA troops had violated the previous consensus agreed upon in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Military representatives of both the countries are now engaged in a dialogue to de-escalate tensions.

