India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Situation at border tense, war with China can’t be ruled out: CDS Rawat

Situation at border tense, war with China can’t be ruled out: CDS Rawat
November 06
13:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and possibility of a war with China cannot be ruled out.

“In the overall security calculus: border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions — spiralling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted,” Rawat said. His statement came amid an ongoing military talk between India and China at Chushul of Friday. He was speaking at Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College in Delhi.

However, the CDS also pointed out that India’s posturing is unambiguous and she “will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control”.

He also said that China’s People’s Liberation Army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure into Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces. The military level talks underway since 9.30 a.m. were the eighth round.

India and China have been engaged in a worst seven-month-long border dispute at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough. Further, speaking about defence cooperation, the CDS said that India understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust and partnerships with strategically important countries.

He also said that in the coming years, Indian defence industry will be growing exponentially and contribute to the overall defence preparedness. “The industry will deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India,” General Rawat said. The officer said that as India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately.

“We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements and invest in building long-term indigenous capability for strategic independence and application of decisive military power to squarely meet present and emerging challenges,” the officer added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin woman held ... - https://t.co/jvipN14ZfJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #DebinaSingh #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 6, 2020, 1:23 pm

    Casinos could be fertile ... - https://t.co/tps8yDPwd4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #Betting #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #CasinoOnlineInCanada #GamblingWithTechnology #GamingOnline #LeoVegasIndia #Lifestyle #RankFastInGoogle
    h J R

    - November 6, 2020, 1:18 pm

    Any misunderstanding can be resolved ... - https://t.co/4VzU1EhBi2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiIndiaNepal #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #KPSharmaOli #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - November 6, 2020, 1:16 pm

    Biden leads Trump by over 1,000 ... - https://t.co/wb8hBudXYf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 6, 2020, 12:27 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.