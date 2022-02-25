Is it gift or Pandora’s box, asks China on US grant aid to Nepal BEIJING: China has again accused the US of employing coercive diplomacy against Nepal over the ongoing controversy on the “Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)-Nepal Compact” that awaits Parliamentary ratification by the...

Situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying: Priyanka Chopra WASHINGTON: Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram and expressed her concern over...

India registers 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hrs NEW DELHI: India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of...

UNSC vote on a resolution on Russia scheduled today NEW YORK: Amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on a resolution has been listed on a UN schedule for Friday. However, the...

Many Russians detained amid protests against ‘military operation’ in Ukraine MOSCOW: Many Russians have been detained in cities across Russia for protesting against the ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Solo pickets –public protest in Russia –have taken place from the southern...

World Bank ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine WASHINGTON: The World Bank, in its statement on Thursday, said that it is ready to provide immediate financial support to Ukraine amid the present political and military crisis. “We stand...

US announces new sanctions on Russia, says EU countries, G7 nations to enforce them as well WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden, while addressing the nation on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday and announced “new strong sanctions and limitations”...

Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points MUMBAI: Amidst Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, equity indices opened in green on Friday with the Sensex up by 791.81 points and Nifty up by 267.70 points. The 30-scrip...

India’s stand neutral, hope for peaceful solution: MoS MEA on Ukraine-Russia crisis NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Thursday said that India’s stand is neutral and the country hopes for...

Big Suchir celebrates musical Valentine’s Day Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Big Suchir Entertainment Celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 12,2022 at Big Suchir Restaurant and Banquets in Downers Drove, IL The celebration included a beautiful lineup of some of...

Demystifying Hijab Controversy KHANDERAO KAND Summary: India as a secular country does not have restrictions on Hijab or Burqa in public. However unlike the schools in USA, the schools in India have their...

Celebrating Shivratri & Jhingan 95th birth anniversary Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, celebrated ‘Shiva-Parvati Kalyanam’ the marriage ceremony of divine couple, Lord Siva and HIS consort Goddess Parvati with utmost...

Significance of Mahashivratri Festival Geetha Patil Shivratri occurs on the 14th day of every lunar month, a day prior to the new moon whereas Maha Shivratri, the ‘great night of Shiva’ occurs only once...

Indian origin Dr. Vyas becomes youngest CMO in the US Sudhir Vyas LOUIS: At the age of 33 years, Dr. Pooja P Vyas has become the youngest Chief Medical Officer and Vice President not only at Christian Hospital in Missouri...

Sandhya Chari’s “My Roots” is a celebration of South Asian culture India Post News Service The Tamil-American artist’s debut single taps into the traditions of the subcontinent to pay homage to her cross-cultural journey Tamil-American artist Sandhya Chari hails from a...

Protect Yourself By Getting It In Writing Steve Madoni Benjamin Franklin once said, “Lost time is never found again.” Benjamin Franklin would have known a written contract saves a wise businessperson from losing valuable time away from...

Day of Remembrance for Japanese Internment India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: Eighty years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the executive order that began the removal of almost 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps. Targeted...

Is Inflation Eroding the Middle Class? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Inflation in the US climbed to its highest level in 40 years in January, with prices rising by 7.5% from a year ago, the...

India warns of ‘major crisis’ as Russia starts ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine UNITED NATIONS: As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “special military operations” in Ukraine even as the UN Security Council was meeting in a late-night emergency session, India warned of a...