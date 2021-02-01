Siwan girl decides to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM Modi’s praise in Mann ki Baat

SIWAN: Elated after being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Mann Ki Baat programme this year, Priyanka Pandey of Bihar’s Siwan district has decided to visit more than 15 domestic tourist places this year.

During the 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi lauded Pandey, a 23-year-old student of Hindu literature who was inspired by his suggestion of visiting 15 domestic tourist places and visited the ancestral house of the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad at Siwan’s Ziradei on January 1.

“I am feeling happy about the fact that my message was chosen by Namo App. I wanted to give the message that people should visit the places related to the great personalities of India. I visited Dr Prasad ancestral home on January 1. I have now decided to visit more than 15 domestic tourist places this year,” Pandey told ANI.

During his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said, “I received a message from my sister Priyanka Pande, who is a 23-year-old student of Hindu literature and lives in Bihar’s Siwan. Priyankaji has written on Namo app that she was so inspired by my suggestion of visiting 15 domestic tourist places. On January 1, she visited a place which is very special just 15 km away from her home. It was the ancestral house of the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. She has written a beautiful thing that it was her first step towards understanding our great personalities. Priyankaji found there several books written by Dr Rajendra Prasad and many historical pictures. Indeed Priyankaji, your experience will inspire others also.”

During his address to the nation on Independence Day in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort had urged citizens to visit 15 tourist destinations within the country by 2022 to give a fillip to the domestic tourism sector.

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

