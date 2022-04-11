India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SL facing worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948

SL facing worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948
April 11
13:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British in 1948 which has triggered food shortages, soaring prices and power cuts. Many say the government is to blame. and in recent days, thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, reports the BBC.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Sri Lanka’s problems come down to the fact that its foreign currency reserves have virtually run dry. It means the island nation cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. The government blames the pandemic, which all but killed off Sri Lanka’s tourist trade, one of the island’s biggest foreign currency earners, the BBC reported.

It also says tourists were frightened off by a series of deadly bomb attacks on churches during the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. However, many experts say economic mismanagement is to blame.

There are many reasons for this, but one main factor is that at the end of its 30-year civil war in 2009, Sri Lanka chose to focus more on its domestic markets instead of exporting to foreign ones. So income from exports remained low, while the bill for imports kept growing.

The government also racked up huge amounts of debt to fund what critics have called unnecessary infrastructure projects. At the end of 2019, Sri Lanka had $7.6 billion in foreign currency reserves, but by March 2020 it had only $2.3 billion. 

When he came to power in 2019, President Rajapaksa decided to cut taxes. This meant the government had less money to buy foreign currency on the international markets to increase its reserves. When Sri Lanka’s currency shortages became a really big problem in early 2021, the government tried to stop the outflow of foreign currency by banning all imports of chemical fertiliser, telling farmers to use organic fertilisers instead.

This led to widespread crop failures, said the BBC report. Sri Lanka had to supplement its food stocks from abroad, which made its foreign currency shortage even worse.

Also ReadChinaâ€™s Debt Traps

Comments

comments

Tags
Debt Tarp Sri LankaInternational Monetary FundSri LankaSri Lanka CrisisSri Lanka CurrencySri Lanka Economic CrisisSri Lanka Financial CrisisSri Lanka India RelationsSri Lanka NewsSri Lanka's economyworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.