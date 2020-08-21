India Post News Paper

Slight improvement in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition

Slight improvement in Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition
August 21
09:43 2020
NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, is showing signs of slight improvement, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Thursday.

He has been hospitalized for the past ten days and is on ventilator support following brain surgery. The hospital authorities said, “The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support.”

The authorities also stated that his vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists. On Wednesday, the authorities had stated that the former President’s health condition had deteriorated.

Pranab Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.

