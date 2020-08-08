India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Slippery runway, tailwind likely caused Kozhikode crash: Experts

Slippery runway, tailwind likely caused Kozhikode crash: Experts
August 08
10:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: A deadly combination of a slippery runway, strong tailwind, bad weather conditions, and landing ahead of the threshold spot could have resulted in the skidding of the ill-fated Air India Express in Kozhikode that claimed 18 lives, two aviation experts said on Saturday.

An Air India Express aircraft flying in from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and plunged into the deep valley below. At least 17 people were killed, including two pilots.

The aircraft carrying 190 persons, including six crew members, battled heavy rain while landing at 7.41 pm on Friday, and careered off the runway after landing at the table-top airport.

“It may be due to lack of friction between the tyres and the runway. There may be the factor of hydroplaning due to waterlogging,” a pilot not wanting to be quoted told IANS.

Hydroplaning is a condition in which presence of water causes a moving wheel to lose contact with the load-bearing surface, the runway in this case. This makes braking or manoeuvring of the vehicle (plane), impossible. Hence, the aircraft’s speed could not be reduced after landing, the pilot said.

Speaking to IANS, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) navigator pointed out that the standard 9,000-feet Kozhikode runway is not an issue for this kind of aircraft.

“Probably, the pilot landed ahead of the threshold or the usual spot, owing to bad visibility, strong tailwind, and a slippery runway — all odds were stacked against him,” the former navigator said.

“With a reduction in distance available to bring the plane to a halt, the pilot would have to literally sit on the brakes with full reverse engine power. The ditch at the end of the runway must have been on his mind. The slippery runway seems to have done the rest,” he added.

According to him, it was “bad luck” and perhaps “error of judgement” on part of the pilot that led to the tragedy.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Oli opens new fronts of Indo-Nepal disputes - https://t.co/NZoGcJZEQz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/aLQb45svTT
    h J R

    - August 8, 2020, 11:45 am

    #Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface - https://t.co/RSaWczMotm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/wKf4ofkC6k
    h J R

    - August 8, 2020, 11:29 am

    #California COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/k9w87auTdR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B8t75OdYGk
    h J R

    - August 8, 2020, 11:26 am

    Saudi holds back oil to Pak ... - https://t.co/NQzOmB7ctw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChineseArmyâ€¦ https://t.co/IOD62XqaSC
    h J R

    - August 8, 2020, 11:24 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.