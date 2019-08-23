Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Slowdown in auto sector temporary: KIA Motors India

Slowdown in auto sector temporary: KIA Motors India
August 23
16:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Korean automobile maker KIA Motors India on Friday said the current slowdown in the industry is a temporary phase, and customer sentiments will revive again.
“There is some industry slowdown. We believe that the slowdown in the automobile industry is temporary. Customer sentiments will revive again,” said Yong S Kim, ED and CSO of KIA Motors India.

Kim was talking to reporters here at the launch of the SUV ‘Seltos’, manufactured at its plant in Andhra Pradesh.
He said the company entered the Indian market with an SUV, as it is the fastest growing segment in the automobile industry in the country.

“For a new entrant, there is no good time. We are confindent of our product…”, he said.
The company claimed to have received around 33,000 bookings in the last five weeks.

The Andhra Pradesh facility has a capacity of three lakh units per annum, Kim said.
“If there is demand globally for the product, we will start exports,” the company official said.
KIA Motors has 18 to 20 models ranging from small to luxury cars in the Korean market, Kim said. “We will showcase our next model for India in the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.