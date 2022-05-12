SMAP – San Diego Celebrates Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

India Post News Service

POWAY, CA: The past weekend Rocked San Diego with Patriotic Vigor and Enthusiasm as SMAP (Shivaji Maharaj Antarrashtriya Parivar) celebrated [email protected] and Shiv Jayanti with a Huge Bang.

On this monumental occasion, SMAP launched a chapter in San Diego with a splendid display of Communal Harmony celebrating all the different rich cultures of India. It was the first event of Indian Patriotic fervor in Mainstream San Diego as quoted by one of the patrons.SMAP Foundation founded by Mr. Vijay Patil (https://smapfoundation.org) has chapters in 26 cities worldwide. Shri Modi Ji’s endorsement and appreciation towards the Mission of SMAP have encouraged the entire SMAP family around the world.

The event began with Ms. Pooja Thomre founder President and Lead of the SMAP San Diego Chapter welcoming the audience and inviting the entire SMAP SD team on Stage. Ms. Thomre offered flowers with respect to the historical Indian leaders. The Emcee Ms. Neelu Bharadwaj with her charm and Mr. Ramesh Thalli with his technical expertise breathed more life into the show.

Seasoned and legendary Dance Schools and community organizations of San Diego, paid a tribute to The Queen of Jhansi, Prithvi Raj Chauhan, Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, the Gaekwad Dynasty, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to name a few. Depicting scenes and dances from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mewar, and Gujarat followed by exuberant colorful dances. Some of the singers who sang live included prominent industrialists from San Diego. A powerful Monologue “Itihaas Ek Katha”, played by a young artist and written by an award-winning writer Ms. Kamlesh Chauhan brought to life the Bravery of Prithviraj Chauhan.Pradarshan was done by HSS San Diego. HSS President Dr. Sunil Kumar was the distinguished Guest Speaker at the event.

Dr. Madhu Madhavan also known as the Father of San Diego Indo-Americans and Mr. MadhaoSaste, a Veteran of the Indo-American Society, were felicitated at the event. There will be a series of SMAP San Diego events taking place including the next event to be held soon that will once again bring together the Community Leaders, Artists, and Community Organizations.

The entire SMAP San Diego team and its sponsors deserve a pat on the back for organizing an excellent function.

Comments

comments