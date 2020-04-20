Isolation is an experience of being away from or separated from other people. This condition makes many turn to games for entertainment because staying indoors can be boring and lonely because there is no company, and physical activities are limited when one is indoors.

Over time, it can make a person develop anxiety, depression, and even obesity. However, there are real benefits that come with when one finds things to do by himself. When one does things he or she enjoys at his or her own pace and way makes them feel better and improves their body fitness. Smart physical activity that can be done at home can make one feel better and provide a helpful structure of one’s days in isolation. Below is some smart activity one can do while in isolation.

Learning new skills

New and modern skills are constantly needed in this rapidly changing business. Many people lack time to learn these advanced skills due to their busy daily schedules. During isolation, there is a lot of free time; hence one can spare part of it to learn new things or skills.

These learning can be done through enrolling in online classes, learning from applications, blogs, and learning from other experts around the world while one is still in comfort at his or her own home. If one learns new and useful skills while in isolation that will make him, or her to be one step ahead in terms of competition in the difficult job market or promotions.

Reading books

When one is in isolation means that he or she is experiencing a feeling of being cut off from the world. This makes them feel lonely and isolated due to the loss of company and social support. Recreation reading has been proven to be an effective way of promoting relaxation, pleasure, and raising one’s spirit. As a form of entertainment, recreation reading helps a person to have an escape route, troubling time, improving point of view, and opening up mind to other cultures.

Isolation also provides adequate time to read novels and personal development books to those who love to read but lack time due to their busy daily schedules. If one didn’t get time to stock up books, he or she could get free books from an online bookstore. Recreation reading helps an individual to improve attention and memory.

Exercise

Isolation leads to fewer opportunities for one to be physically active because they spend more time indoors hence no chances of waking or doing leisure times sports. These can lead to anxiety, increased feelings of loneliness, and obesity. While in isolation, one can start a workout routine that helps the mind and the body to function well, keep the spirit, and to prevent one from gaining weight.

People in isolation usually do simple exercises such as press-ups, climbing stairs, sit-ups, and planks. This simple exercise helps one to keep his or her mind active, reduce its boredom, and to keep the spirit up during the hard times. Exercise also helps one to engage in indoor activities such as reading and watching more satisfyingly.

Gaming

Individuals in isolation always are short on leisure options because it limits one to participate in active practices such as playing basketball, football, etc. With much of what they normally do for exercise and fun off the table, computer games and online games are one of the main activities left for them to do. Participating in gaming helps them to welcome relief by escaping reality, especially on hard times, and keep their mind active.

Online games provide a way for people to connect through technology as they can play games even if they are far apart.

Writing books, songs, articles, etc.

Most individuals in isolation suffer from loneliness due to a lack of company and social support. Writing is a good way of battling loneliness; it helps one to process his or her emotions and get a clearer idea of where the mind is. It also helps one to welcome relief by escaping reality, especially on the hard times.

Writing down lyrics, scribbling thoughts on the notebook, or downloading and collecting what one has in mind and writing them is a great way to reduce the feelings of isolation. Isolation also provides adequate time for writers and music to write more content.

Taking a course online

Some individuals use isolation time to quench their thirst for learning. Due to busy schedules, most people lack time. Isolation offers them with enough time to pursue a new course which upgrades their CV. This is done by choosing online courses depending on one’s interest. People also use this to make them productive during the isolation period.

