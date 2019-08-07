JAIPUR: As part of their efforts to develop Jaipur as a smart city, Mayor Vishnu Lata and officials held discussions with American experts here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by American urban development experts, along with US embassy officials.

They shared their experience of Washington DC with the officials belonging to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Smart City project.

The Jaipur mayor had said on Tuesday that around 50,000 saplings would be planted in the city besides the introduction of electric buses to curb pollution.

The mayor had said that the Jindal group was given the contract to produce electricity from the waste. PTI

