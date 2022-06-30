Snapchat + announced, a premier membership at USD 3.99 / month service

WASHINGTON: Snapchat formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability to know who has rewatched your stories.

According to TechCrunch, the company said earlier this month that it is testing this capability, although it did not provide any information. It has now formally established Snapchat+. With additional nations to be added shortly, the new subscription plan will debut in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Today we’re launching Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for USD3.99/month. This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support,” the company said.

It’s not yet apparent how Snapchat intends to distinguish between features made available to beta testers and those made available to subscribers.

To increase their income, several social media sites are experimenting with subscription-based services. Twitter’s Twitter Blue service made its debut in Canada and Australia last year before being made available in the United States and New Zealand, as reported by TechCrunch.

The messaging service Telegram also introduced a paid premium version earlier this month with features including additional conversation folders and the capacity to transfer files up to 4GB in size. (ANI)

