Snapchat partners Amazon Prime Video for fun AR experience

April 17
18:05 2020
NEW DELHI: Photo-messaging app Snapchat on Friday collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to bring second season of Amazon original series titled ‘Four More Shots Please! closer to its fans through Augmented Reality (AR).

Snapchat has created a ‘Snappable AR Lens’ that enables four friends to transform themselves in real time into the Four More Shots Please! lead cast: Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Umang (Bani J) and Damani (Sayani Gupta).

A Snappable Lens uses Snapchat’s AR technology to allow up to four people to engage with Lens at the same time. The Four More Shots Please campaign is the first time that this Snappable technology has been used in Asia.

According to the company, the first friend will choose which Four More Shots Please! character to transform into (Siddhi, Anjana, Umang or Damani) and through Snapchat’s Lens she will be able to replicate the hair, makeup and the fashion style of her chosen star.

The first user is then able to share the Lens with up to three friends allowing the group to create their own squad of four.

The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in early 2019, follows four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick, through friendship and tequila in Millennial Mumbai.

