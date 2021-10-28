India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Snoop Dogg apologises to Eminem after beef

Snoop Dogg apologises to Eminem after beef
October 28
09:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: After making offensive remarks about Eminem more than a year ago, rapper Snoop Dogg publicly acknowledged his mistake and revealed that he apologised to the former.

On the radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’, Snoop spoke about how he and Eminem have settled their differences, reported People magazine.
“Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him. We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other,” Snoop said.

The friendship between the two rappers soured last year when Snoop reportedly said Eminem wouldn’t make the list for his top 10 rappers of all time. The statement did not go down well with Eminem.

Taking accountability for his part in the back-and-forth, Snoop said, “I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop and Eminem are all set to join forces at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 Super Bowl Halftime ShowActorsactressBattle WarsbollywoodCelebritiesEminemEminem vs Snoop DoggEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesRap BattleSnoop Dogg
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 29th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.