So-Cal Indo-American Community celebrates Republic Day of India

Cerritos, CA: The Indian American community in southern California planned and executed a grand celebration of “Vibrant India” on 22nd Jan 2022 to celebrate the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav/72nd Republic Day of India in Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos, CA. The event focused on “Vibrant India” providing the audience with information on the achievements of India, primarily uniting the community and providing them with wonderful information on India’s past, present developments, and future.

The Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker for this celebration were Honorable Consulate General of India, Ambassador Dr. T.V. Namenda Prasad. The other Guests of Honor were Harry Sadhu(Mayor of Anaheim), Captain Minh Dim (Police Chief of Cerritos), Avidness Agarwal (Entrepreneur and Philanthropist) and other notable community stalwarts.

The program started with traditional Lamp Lighting by dignitaries, and [email protected] committee team. After Lamp Lighting and Ganesh Vandana, Kewal Kanda – Chairman of [email protected] committee, thanked the team for working hard, for days and nights, to put together the amazing program for the night. Kanda also thanked the audience, and dignitaries for their presence. He expressed gratitude to Consul General of India Ambassador Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad for gracing the occasion with his presence and introduced him to the audience.

Honorable consulate general of India Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad expressed his gratitude to be part of this celebration and congratulated India on its stellar growth and progress. He thanked the team for planning and celebrating four events as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative started by our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi 75 weeks of celebration for 75 years of India’s Independence. Guests of honor Mr. Harry Sidhu and Capt. Minh Dinh also spoke highly of Indian diaspora for their contributions to the growth of USA.

Vibrant India section: The team put together an amazing slide show with narration to showcase India’s infrastructure advancement to boost economic growth.The construction of expressways, bridges, tunnels to boost the expansive growth of the transportation sector. The longest Delhi-Bombay 8 lane expressway is a perfect example in this sector.India strives to be Energy independent by innovating waste to energy plants, solar and renewable energy initiatives.

CULTURAL EVENTS:

The event was kick-started with Lamp lighting, followed by National Anthem and then Ganesh Vandana dance. There was Unity March by the youth, and an excellent presentation by the youth regarding why India is the next superpower including Artificial Intelligence, Education, and renewable sources of energy. There were also several performances representing all the states of India, representing “Vibrant India”, showcasing the food, festivals, their rich biodiversity, the flora, and the fauna. Overall, the cultural events included dances, performances showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity; it also showcased India’s growth and progress.

Background: Prime minister Narendra Modi, has launched a 75-week of long celebration leading to the 75th Independence of India on 15th August 2022.

75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India

The [email protected] committee of over 40 volunteers had planned four events to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. A funding of over $75,000 is needed and from around 42 sponsors, approx. $25,000 has been raised. This was the second leg of celebration. The four planned (or completed) events are;

Independence Day celebration completed on August 14th, 2021. Theme was “Modern India”

RepublicDay celebration completed on 22nd Jan 2022 focusing on “Vibrant India”

Baisakhi celebration in April 2022, the theme is “Triumph over evil”.

The finale will be India’s 75th anniversary of Independence on August 6th, 2022: The theme will be “India the next superpower”.

Secretary Rani Kuusto and Jt. Secretary Hark Vasa of [email protected] team delivered the Vote of Thanks. They thanked all sponsors including the Platinum sponsors Avadhesh & Uma Agarwal, and Ashok& Manju Madan. The Diamond sponsor Harkishan& Kusum Vasa.

They also thanked the Gold sponsors, Arvind and Jayshree Mehta, Desai diversified investments, Lata Ahir of WestShore Reality, and State Bank of India (California) as well as Silver and Bronze sponsors.

The event on Jan 22nd was highly successful and houseful with 250 attendees. The audience comments termed the program an amazing display of vibrant India/72nd Republic Day of India -celebrating the legacy, heralding the future, and bringing the community together.

