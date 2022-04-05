India Post News Paper

Blog

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up ‘Made In Heaven 2’

April 05
13:31 2022
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped up the shooting for the second season of the much-awaited romantic drama series ‘Made In Heaven‘. The actress shared the news with her followers through social media.

Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared an animated poster in which she was sitting in her ‘Made In Heaven’ signature pose. The actress announced the wrap up of its second season in the caption as she wrote, “It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly (sic).”

Sobhita shot to fame with her performance in the first season of the show. Naturally, the anticipation for the second season of the show and her performance is palpable.

On the film front, the actress has a string of projects including Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

