India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Social ‘bubbles’ best way to limit Covid-19 spread: Study

June 05
16:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Researchers have revealed that social bubbles or small groups of close contacts made up of friends and family may be the best way to keep Covid-19 contained when a lockdown is lifted.

According to the study from the University of Oxford in the UK, lifting the lockdown in favour of strategic distancing, could lead to improved compliance with official recommendations and â€˜keep the curve’ flat, in terms of Covid-19 infections.

For the findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the research team modelled three scenarios to discover the best measures governments could use in order to keep the infection rate flat. “We demonstrate that the strategic reduction of contact can strongly increase the efficiency of social distancing measures, introducing the possibility of allowing some social contact while keeping risks low,” said study lead author Dr Per Block from Oxford University.

“We demonstrate how simple changes within individuals’ social networks, and network-informed constellations within businesses and schools, can alter the rate and spread of the virus,” Block added.

The research team looked at three different scenarios for how people could interact more with others in a post-lockdown world while still keeping the spread of Covid-19 low. This included keeping contact within the neighbourhood, people you see regularly and creating social bubbles with certain groups of people.

Each strategy offers the prospect of increased social contact, in a clearly defined way. “All three of our strategies substantially slow the spread of the virus compared to either no intervention or simple, un-strategic social distancing,” the authors wrote.

According to the researchers, the third strategy, creating social bubbles, was the most effective strategy. Maintaining similarity across contacts, such as only interacting with people who live within the same neighbourhood, and decreasing ties as occasional acquaintances were found to be highly effective when compared to reducing contact at random.

Based on the findings, the authors suggest that reducing high-impact contact, rather than reducing or removing it overall, can mitigate adverse social, behavioural and economic impacts of lockdown approaches while keeping risks low.

By offering different social distancing strategies, the study also proposes alternatives to social bubbles in cases when forming these is not practicable. The authors suggest that all discussed approaches mitigate the recognised psychological and physical harms of prolonged social distancing.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Social 'bubbles' best way to limit Covid-19 spread: Study - https://t.co/1SHfJBx9B8 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/AKxLB1ozwH
    h J R

    - June 5, 2020, 10:47 am

    Why Containment zones in Delhi are on rise - https://t.co/v5TCIFBfof Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/xMFDi59gKH
    h J R

    - June 5, 2020, 10:44 am

    Finch goes with #Sehwag & #Gilchrist ... - https://t.co/Ik26ZpmYX3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ByyKVsY6Fn
    h J R

    - June 5, 2020, 10:40 am

    Monsoon enters #Karnataka with widespread rain - https://t.co/5655aVrcWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9nJFCF0lf9
    h J R

    - June 5, 2020, 10:37 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.