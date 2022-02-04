India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sofia Opera urged to drop insensitive ballet “La Bayadère”

Sofia Opera urged to drop insensitive ballet “La Bayadère”
February 04
14:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Indian Americans here have urged Sofia Opera and Ballet in Bulgaria to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for April eight and nine considering it trivializes Eastern religious and other traditions.

The pitch is led by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, observing that Sofia Opera and Ballet, which is a  “national cultural institution” of Bulgaria, should not be promoting appropriation of traditions, elements and concepts of “others”; and ridiculing entire communities.

It is highly irresponsible for Sofia Opera and Ballet to choose such a ballet which had been blamed for the patronizing flawed mishmash of orientalist stereotypes, dehumanizing cultural portrayal and misrepresentation, offensive and degrading elements, needless appropriation of cultural motifs, essentialism, shallow exoticism, caricaturing, etc. Sofia Opera and Ballet could do better than this to serve its diverse stakeholders, he added.

Rajan Zed also urged Bulgarian Minister of Culture Atanas Atanasov to seriously look into this issue of cultural stereotyping by Sofia Opera and Ballet.

Like many others, Hindus also consider ballet as one of the revered art forms which offers richness and depth. But we are well into the 21st century now, and outdated “La Bayadère”, which was first presented in St. Petersburg (Russia) in 1877, is long overdue for permanent retirement from the world stage; Raja pointed out.

This “La Bayadere”, directed by Pavel Stalinski, is stated to be two hours 45 minutes long with two intermissions. Sofia Opera and Ballet reportedly covers opera, ballet, musicals and children’s performances.

Comments

comments

Tags
Sofia Opera and Ballet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.