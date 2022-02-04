Sofia Opera urged to drop insensitive ballet “La Bayadère”

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Indian Americans here have urged Sofia Opera and Ballet in Bulgaria to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for April eight and nine considering it trivializes Eastern religious and other traditions.

The pitch is led by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, observing that Sofia Opera and Ballet, which is a “national cultural institution” of Bulgaria, should not be promoting appropriation of traditions, elements and concepts of “others”; and ridiculing entire communities.

It is highly irresponsible for Sofia Opera and Ballet to choose such a ballet which had been blamed for the patronizing flawed mishmash of orientalist stereotypes, dehumanizing cultural portrayal and misrepresentation, offensive and degrading elements, needless appropriation of cultural motifs, essentialism, shallow exoticism, caricaturing, etc. Sofia Opera and Ballet could do better than this to serve its diverse stakeholders, he added.

Rajan Zed also urged Bulgarian Minister of Culture Atanas Atanasov to seriously look into this issue of cultural stereotyping by Sofia Opera and Ballet.

Like many others, Hindus also consider ballet as one of the revered art forms which offers richness and depth. But we are well into the 21st century now, and outdated “La Bayadère”, which was first presented in St. Petersburg (Russia) in 1877, is long overdue for permanent retirement from the world stage; Raja pointed out.

This “La Bayadere”, directed by Pavel Stalinski, is stated to be two hours 45 minutes long with two intermissions. Sofia Opera and Ballet reportedly covers opera, ballet, musicals and children’s performances.

