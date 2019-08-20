Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Softlanding on Moon is biggest Chandrayaan-2 mission test for ISRO

Softlanding on Moon is biggest Chandrayaan-2 mission test for ISRO
August 20
16:54 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Tuesday’s lunar orbit insertion (LOI) of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was a big test for India’s moon mission for sure — but not the biggest. The most challenging part of the ambitious venture would come on September 7 when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will try something it has not done before. It’s when Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft-land its Vikram module on the lunar surface and deploy six-wheeled rover ‘Pragyan’ on the Moon to carry out several scientific experiments.

If successful, the mission will make India only the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. It’s going to be a “terrifying” moment as it’s the first time that India is attempting such a feat, said ISRO Chairman K Sivan after the space agency successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 into the lunar orbit on Tuesday.

“Whatever humanly possible, we did”, he added on the preparations for the soft-landing. ISRO had in 2008 successfully carried out LOI of Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, India’s first moon mission.

Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyaan). Launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, it had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14. The mission aims to widen the scientific objectives of Chandrayaan-1 by way of soft landing on the Moon and deploying a rover to study the lunar surface.

The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon. The Lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface science experiments while the rover two payloads to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface.

On the day of landing, Vikram carrying the rover will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex manoeuvres comprising rough braking and fine braking, according to the ISRO. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. The lander-Vikram will finally land near the South Pole of the moon on September 7.

Subsequently, the rover will roll out and carry out experiments on Lunar surface for a period of one Lunar day which is equal to 14 Earth days. The orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.