Soha Ali Khan: Health is my priority

MUMBAI: Soha Ali Khan, says, taking care of health is number one on her priority list. “There is a saying that health is wealth, so health comes number one my priority list. If you don’t feel good and if you don’t take your health seriously, then it’s challenging to be happy, to be productive, and to enjoy your life.

I feel staying healthy is important for your career, family, or anything — especially to women. We (women) know how important it is,” said Soha.

Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in July 2015, and the couple was blessed with a daughter named Inaaya in 2017.

She noted that a woman sacrifices everything for her family through her health is equally important. Soha and Kunal are reportedly also set to co-produce a few projects, one of them being the biopic of renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani. IANS

