Solidarity and gratitude by community leaders

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. The illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands around the globe and has sickened hundreds of thousands of people in countries, including China, Italy, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and India.

In just six weeks, the US death toll from coronavirus went from zero to more than 10,000. The grim milestone was reached on April 6, shortly after officials warned this will be the toughest week yet in the pandemic.

Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,31,529 and 73,942 have died; 9,81,680 are active cases and 2,75,907 have recovered as on April 7, 2020.

India has registered 4,281 cases of COVID-19 including 111 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year. On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadly Coronavirus pandemic is having devastating effects worldwide.

It is creating pressure on families, communities, and businesses in unprecedented ways and at an unprecedented scale. We, the millions of people of Indian origin from the US salute the efforts of all those individuals who along with international organizations; national governments; and private, public and social sector organizations are working tirelessly often at a huge personal risk to tackle this crisis and save precious human life.

We would especially like to commend the mammoth efforts of the Indian government and states working cohesively under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lock-down. We salute the citizens of India for your fortitude, patience, discipline, and social consciousness at this testing time.

On behalf of the Federation of Indo-Americans of Northern California (FIA/FOG), Fremont Hindu temple and Americans 4 Hindus, we appeal to you all, sisters and brothers to continue to keep trust, keep strong, and follow the advice and guidance of Prime Minister Modi during these testing times. FIA has been actively helping the local community in Bay Area, California.

” In my opinion, Leadership from India, the largest democracy in the world and America, the oldest democracy of the world, has exhibited an unparalleled response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Indian-Americans and Hindus are proud of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump for their vision of shutting down traffic from China very early to save thousands of lives. We’ll support them in every which way.” said Dr. Romesh Japra, eminent Cardiologist, Bay Area, and Chairman, FIA.

Prime Minister Modi announced a complete Lockdown on March 25, 2020. I think he is very sharp in understanding the situations. Lot of news started coming from the Doctors of the entire world expressing serious concern about this COVID19 Virus around the second-third week of March. All of them said that it can only be controlled by social distancing. Without wasting any time, he announced this complete lockdown. I fully support him in this decision. By this, I think, many lives will be saved.” said Chandru Bhambhra, OFBJP.

All of us in the USA and the rest of the world share in the suffering and stand united in our resolve to see the world through this crisis for a brighter and better tomorrow. The frontline in this war in the United States has a few thousand doctors of Indian origin. Some of these people were born in India but migrated in search of the American dream after completing professional education. We salute the healthcare professionals, civic authorities and other emergency services that are operational at this time.

You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Do Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

