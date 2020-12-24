Solidarity Protest for Farmers in India

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The Chicago Sikh Youth, along with other local South Asian Communities, led a peaceful protest on December 13, 2020 at the Federal Plaza in Chicago, in support of farmers in India who had organized historic protests in f New Delhi against three anti-farmers laws passed by the Indian government in September of this year.

The peaceful protest saw a turnout upwards of four-hundred participants from Illinois and other neighboring States. The participants donned masks and warm winter wears to account for both the COVID-19 pandemic and the cold Chicago. Many Participants’ wore green and yellow in support of the farmer unions leading the protests in India. Handouts outlining the facts and objectives of the farmer protest were distributed to participants and those passing-by with the purpose of educating the American public on what’s happening in India.

For approximately two hours, participants holding posters showcasing their support of farmers pithed for “Take Back Farm Laws,” and, “If you ate today, thank a farmer.” Participants chanted, “No farmers…no food,” and “Kissan Mazdoor Ekta…Zindabad. They circled Federal Plaza with posters and farmer union flags. In between chants, members of Chicago’s youth spoke on both the content of the anti-farmers laws, and the impact it’s had on populations within and outside of India.

Speakers from both Sawaraj Abhiyan Chicago, Motika Anand and the Indian American Muslim Council’s, Aminah Ahmed, spoke of unity and solidarity with the farmers of India and demanded basic human rights for farmers protesting. Sikh youth speakers, Kiran Gill and Amneet Kaur educated the public on the Farmer Laws and why this is important for us as a united community and shared how their farming relatives are impacted in India.

Kiran Kaur Gill a ,prominent corporate lawyer spoke about these laws. Monika Anand of Swaraj Abhyan Chicago spoke about Indian government treatment of minorities in India. Ms Amneet Kaur spoke about rich Sikh heritage, fight against injustice. Amish Ahmed of Indian American Muslim council spoke about supporting against these illegal laws

In the memory of those who lost their lives in the #DelhiChalo ‘ protest was not forgotten. A memorial for the martyrs who lost their lives in the protest was displayed on easels with flowers, along with an additional list with names of martyrs.

The Chicago’s peaceful protest showcased solidarity and unity amongst South Asian communities in their support for the prosperity of farmers in India. As posters at Sunday’s peaceful protest in Chicago stated, quoting Bhagat Singh: “Labor is the real sustainer of society.”

