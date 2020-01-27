Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Som Parkash lauds the stellar role of NGOs against gender discrimination

Som Parkash lauds the stellar role of NGOs against gender discrimination
January 27
15:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Celebrating girl power, Sarav Naujawan Sabha Welfare Society Phagwara Tuesday held ‘Dhian Di Lohri’ function in which 25 newly born daughters, including 11 visually impaired ones, were honoured and given gifts of traditional sweets related with Lohri, besides clothes. 
The function was organised jointly by the Sabha, CDPO office and LPU’s NSS unit, according to Sukhwinder Singh, Sabha’s President and the organiser.

Union minister of state for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash presided over it. His wife Aneeta Som Parkash had also organised a similar function the preceding day in which 101 newly born daughters were honoured and given gifts. Addressing Sabha’s function, Som Parkash lauded the stellar role played by NGOs in creating social awareness against gender discrimination.

Appreciating women empowerment and listing various schemes of Modi government for women welfare, especially of girl child, minister claimed that owing to awakening by NGOs and well-meaning sections of society, women have started having their rightful place in society, politics, administration and entrepreneurship.

“Even then we still have a long way to go in removing gender bias and will have to make huge efforts in getting equal status to daughters and breaking shackles of medieval mindset”, Som Parkash observed. “Some people still have glum faces over the birth of a daughter while they burst into impromptu ‘bhangra’ over the birth of a son”,he remarked.

A cultural programme was also held. 
Social activist Smt Aneeta Som Parkash, Ex-Chief Engineer Powercom Sanjiv Kumar, Additional SE Powercom Pawan Kumar Beesla, noted writers Gurmit Palahi and Dr Jawahar Dheer, eminent industrialist Ashwani Kohli, Punarjot Coordinator Ashok Mehra,activist Harjinder Gogna also graced the occasion.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Som Parkash lauds the stellar role of NGOs against gender discrimination - https://t.co/1LdrCAHUKg Get your news f… https://t.co/pGanPTXnee
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 27, 2020, 9:57 am

Doaba region to become maize processing hub - https://t.co/qMhy7mNgQb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 27, 2020, 9:55 am

#Lohri celebrated for 101 daughters - https://t.co/jijGeOxEfl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/EqHQyljnY5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 27, 2020, 9:53 am

America’s Western University of Health Sciences (#WesternU) and #LPU Collaborates - https://t.co/WrYt20A7fY Get yo… https://t.co/YJMroCrGbr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 27, 2020, 9:45 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.