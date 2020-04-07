Something went wrong with the connection!

Some places have turned into COVID-19 hotspots: AIIMS Director

April 07
10:59 2020
NEW DELHI: Coronavirus outbreak in India is still at stage two in most of the places however, several places in the country have turned into the hotspot of the virus as community transfer has started in those places but still the situation in India is much better as compared to the world, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria.

Gulerai said: “In India, the situation is still better when we compare the virus outbreak across the globe. However, some places have become the hotspot which is matter of concern but if we can contain the community transmission then we can maintain stage two in the country.”

Stage two of the coronavirus is when the infection is limited to those who have come from abroad and their near ones. In stage three, this infection starts spreading in people who are not in direct contact with the infected person.

In stage three it is also difficult to find out the source of infection and the transmission is very quick which infects large number of people. A lot of experts have denied that India has reached stage three.

Guleria said the condition in India is between stages two and three. He said: “It can only be contained by following the lockdown properly. People should stay at home so that the chain of coronavirus spread can be broken.”

