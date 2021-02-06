India Post News Paper

Some progress during military talks on Ladakh standoff but no visible expression on ground: Jaishankar

Some progress during military talks on Ladakh standoff but no visible expression on ground: Jaishankar
February 06
18:36 2021
VIJAYAWADA: Nine rounds of military commander-level talks have been held between India and China over the standoff in eastern Ladakh and though some progress has been made, it is not a situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said disengagement talks are a “complicated issue” and talks will continue.
Indian and Chinese troops are in a standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army.

Jaishankar said India has also deployed troops to meet the build-up by China. He said the two countries had agreed for disengagement in some areas.

“After last years’ events, we have deployed troops in very large numbers to meet the challenge which has come from the massing of Chinese troops there. Between us, we had agreed that we should disengage in some areas. The disengagement talks are a complicated issue, depends upon troops, you have to know geography, which position, what is happening,” Jaishankar said.

“This is being done by military commanders. Military Commanders (of India and China) have held nine rounds of meetings so far, we believe some progress has been made but it’s not yet in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground. Military commanders are talking right now and they will continue to do so,” he added.

The ninth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting between the two sides was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops.

They also agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI) 

