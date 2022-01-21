Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Somnath Temple is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister congratulated the Government of Gujarat and the Somnath Temple Trust for the project.

“Somnath is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year, taking along new thoughts and experiences. The circumstances in which the Somnath Temple was destroyed, and the circumstances in which the temple was renovated by the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a big message for us as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

“Today, the Somnath Circuit House is also being inaugurated. I heartily congratulate the Government of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple Trust and all of you on this important occasion,” said PM Modi.

He further said that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get ‘Sea View’. “I am told that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get ‘Sea View’ That is, when people sit here peacefully in their rooms, they will also see the waves of the sea and the peak of Somnath will also be visible,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that the new Circuit House will become a centre point of tourism and the landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added. (ANI)

