India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture: PM Modi

Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture: PM Modi
January 21
14:29 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Somnath Temple is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister congratulated the Government of Gujarat and the Somnath Temple Trust for the project.

“Somnath is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year, taking along new thoughts and experiences. The circumstances in which the Somnath Temple was destroyed, and the circumstances in which the temple was renovated by the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a big message for us as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture PM Modi

Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture PM Modi

“Today, the Somnath Circuit House is also being inaugurated. I heartily congratulate the Government of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple Trust and all of you on this important occasion,” said PM Modi.

He further said that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get ‘Sea View’. “I am told that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get ‘Sea View’ That is, when people sit here peacefully in their rooms, they will also see the waves of the sea and the peak of Somnath will also be visible,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that the new Circuit House will become a centre point of tourism and the landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added. (ANI)

Also ReadSomnath: Looted, destroyed and resurrected 17 times

Comments

comments

Tags
lifestyleModi Somnath TemplePM ModiSomnath LootedSomnath MandirSomnath TempleSomnath temple History
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.