Sona Mohapatra on her body: It’s one that I am proud of

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda takes Oath as AAPI President India Post News Service CHICAGO: “I will work to make AAPI stronger, more vibrant, united, transparent, politically engaged, ensuring active participation of young physicians, increasing membership, and enabling that AAPI’s...

Orlando firm urged to withdraw “Blood of Kali” tea Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have urged Coffee Shop of Horrors located in Greater Orlando (Florida), to withdraw its “Blood of Kali” Chai Black Tea; calling it highly disgusting....

Josh Mysore—St. Mark’s Senior and Plano Resident—to Study Hindi on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship Josh Mysore, a rising senior at the St. Mark’s School of Texas, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) Virtual Summer Intensive full scholarship to study...

Zoom of hymns, movie songs and birthday program by Chicago Indian Seniors Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Indian Seniors of Chicago Birthday Meeting was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, through Zoom Video Conferencing four hours from 11 am with over 160 members...

California’s Hottest spot for COVID-19 Imperial County’s Lessons for Fighting the Surge Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service CALIFORNIA: Imperial County has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in California – six times higher than the state average – and the caseload is...

Clean Energy plan for Cook County facilities Harish Rao CHICAGO: On the 25th anniversary of the Chicago heat wave, which killed 739 people across Cook County, President Toni Preckwinkle released the County’s Clean Energy Plan. This plan...

ICE decision revokes more than visas for international students India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: Universities are a talent magnet for students around the world. The number of international students in the US is estimated to be just over one-million, with...

Letter to the editor Why does only Vikas Dubey’s death need to be investigated? Priyanka Vadra has demanded: “a judicial enquiry” by a sitting Supreme Court judge for a gangster called Vikas Dubey, who...

City of Fremont Embarks on First Parks and Recreation Master Plan in 25 Years FREMONT: The City of Fremont is embarking on a journey to create a new comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan to provide guidance on how to meet the demands for...

Can India shake off the dragon’s growing tentacles in South Asia? N Chandra Mohan China is doubling down on a range of its territorial disputes with South Asian neighbors like India to the South China Sea. During the last three months,...

Coronavirus waste: A new form of pollution, putting marine environment at risk Mahmuda Amir Eva The COVID-19 pandemic is going to be a history-altering event. The world is leading towards a different reality where every sector will sustain the post corona impact...

Sona Mohapatra on her body: It’s one that I am proud of MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has delivered a message against pre-conceived notions about celebrities being expected to have a skinny body, saying she is proud of her body the way it...

Never said I am selling car to fund my training: Dutee Chand BHUBANESHWAR: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday cleared the air on her selling her car, saying it had nothing to do with her lacking funds for training and she sold...

Jacqueline Fernandez talks work, lockdown and hygiene NEW DELHI: Jacqueline Fernandez who is a youth icon and inspiration to modern-day women is excited about resuming work in the weeks to come stating, “work is set to resume...

2022 Dakar Youth Olympics postponed to 2026 PARIS: The 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in Dakar, Senegal, from October 22 to November 9, has been postponed to 2026, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...

Facebook says will hire more Black leaders at workplace SAN FRANSISCO: Facing criticism over its inaction to remove hateful posts, Facebook on Wednesday released its 2020 diversity report, saying it will increase the representation of people of colour in...

Reliance Jio heralds new era for ‘Make in India’ tech innovations MUMBAI: Heralding a new era for the Indian tech ecosystem, Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a slew of upcoming homegrown innovations like a 5G solution, interactive Jio TV+, a Mixed...

Covid-19: Buying real estate is no exception NEW DELHI: Covid-19 has impacted both buyers and sellers in the real estate market. A recent survey conducted by real-estate portal, 99acres.com, reveals hard facts that everyone who is looking...

Celebrity make up artist shares free digital makeover NEW DELHI: The beauty industry has taken over the digital world and especially beauty filters have created a buzz during the lockdown as people spend more time on screen time. Keeping...