India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sonakshi Sinha funny response to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha funny response to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal
June 08
13:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 35 on June 2 this year, recently made headlines for making her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official on Instagram.

Zaheer, who will next be seen in the film ‘Double XL’ alongside Sonakshi, shared a belated birthday post for her and wrote, “I love you” in the caption. He posted a couple of videos and a photo with the Dabangg actress and wrote a sweet note, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other”.

After this post went viral, fans started speculating whether the duo will tie the knot soon. Reports claiming that the two will get married this year surfaced all across the internet.

Reacting to the wedding rumors, the ‘Dabbang’ actress took to her Instagram and shared a funny video. In the video, Sonakshi has written “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?” The actress then mouths the famous SRK dialogue, “Achcha lagta hai mujhe, bahot maza aata hai.”

Captioning the video, Sonakshi wrote, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do.” Zaheer then reacted to the video by posting a bunch of laughing emojis. Makers of the film ‘Double XL’ starring both the actors are yet to announce a release date. The film also stars Huma Qureshi. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesDouble XLEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesSonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha moviesSonakshi Sinha RelationshipSonakshi Zaheer RelaionshipZaheer Iqbal
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.