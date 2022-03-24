India Post News Paper

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement
March 24
10:25 2022
MUMBAI: Soon after Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media, the mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja’s store launch in Mumbai.

The fashion icon opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers. She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings. The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (ANI)

 

ActorsactressAnand AHujaAnand ahuja WeddingbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesPregnancy NewsSonam KapoorSonam Kapoor Baby Bump Photos
