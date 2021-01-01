India Post News Paper

Sonam Kapoor welcomes 2021 with 'love of her life', reveals New Year plans

Sonam Kapoor welcomes 2021 with ‘love of her life’, reveals New Year plans
January 01
11:02 2021
NEW DELHI: Penning down her plans for 2021, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed New Year on Friday with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Ready to take on 2021 with her husband whom she referred to as ‘the love of my life’, Sonam posted a loved-up picture on Instagram, which captures both of them canoodling each other.
“This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life,” she wrote.

Continuing with the note, the ‘Khoobsurat’ star wrote: “We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all…”

The adorable picture managed to accumulate more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted with many leaving adoring compliments and wishes for New Year in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Sonam kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller ‘Blind’ in Glasgow. Directed by Shome Makhija, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the movie is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI) 

