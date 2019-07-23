Sonia comes well prepared to handle the issue of US Prez’s Kashmir remarks

NEW DELHI: As the opposition mounted a vociferous attack on the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s remarks on Kashmir, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi too came well prepared.

Gandhi passed on the transcript of Trump’s remarks on Kashmir to party leader Manish Tewari, who was leading the Congress’ attack on the issue in Lok Sabha, giving him more ammo.

On Monday, Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

As he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, Trump offered to be the “mediator” on the Kashmir issue and even said he has received a request to do so from Modi during a recent meeting with him.

The government vehemently denied Trump’s claim on late Monday night and also in both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

During the Zero Hour, as Tewari targeted the government over the issue, Gandhi pulled out a bunch of papers from her plastic folder which apparently was the transcript of Trump’s statement. She quietly passed it on Tiwari, who started reading the transcript.

Tewari said the remarks made by Trump were serious in nature and the Prime Minister should personally clarify on the issue.

Similar demand was made by TMC’s Saugata Roy and DMK’s T R Baalu.

After Tewari was done, the transcript was again passed back to Gandhi, who very neatly tucked it under sheets of papers in the folder. PTI

