Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for check-up

Modi inaugurates Mauritius Supreme Court, takes dig at China NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating Mauritius Supreme Court building through a video conference on Thursday, said that India’s development cooperation with its regional partners was unconditional and...

B’desh has world’s 4th highest death rate due to lead exposure DHAKA: Bangladesh has the world’s fourth-highest death rate due to lead exposure with an average population blood lead level of 6.83 ï¿½g/dL, which is the 11th highest globally, according to...

With Jio, WhatsApp Pay to empower millions of Indians: Zuckerberg NEW DELHI: Reiterating his commitment to launch WhatsApp Pay for over 400 million users of the messaging platform in India, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the Reliance Jio partnership...

US COVID-19 death toll projected to top 230,000 by Nov WASHINGTON: The COVID-19 death toll in the US is projected to top 230,822 by November, said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington. On...

China’s aggression in Ladakh, claims for real estate in Bhutan indicative of its intentions: Pompeo WASHINGTON: China’s recent aggression in India’s eastern Ladakh and claims for the real estate in Bhutan are indicative of its intentions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, asserting...

Pandemic shadow over festival: As siblings refrain from visiting each other, ‘rakhi’ business takes a hit NEW DELHI: Rajbala spends most of her day looking up at people walking past her roadside makeshift shop without a glance or looking down at the silk and cotton rakhis’...

Border issues with Nepal to be solved soon: Tamta PITHORAGARH: BJP MP from Almora Ajay Tamta on Friday said border issues between Nepal and India will soon be solved mutually keeping in mind the close ties between the two...

Record spike of over 55K coronavirus cases NEW DELHI: India reported the single-day spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 16,38,871 and 35,747 deaths, stated the...

India-Mauritius partnership is destined to soar higher: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and Mauritius is destined to soar higher in future. He was inaugurating the Supreme Court building...

India’s Rafale jet acquisition irks Pakistan ISLAMABAD: India’s acquisition of five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets built by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault, which arrived at the IAF airbase in Ambala near New Delhi...

Trump denies intention to delay Nov election WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t want to delay the November election, hours after raising the possibility on Twitter. “Do I want to see a date change? No,”...

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for check-up NEW DELHI: Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for “routine tests”, the hospital said. A medical bulletin from the hospital said that...

Islamabad HC to hear plea in Jadhav case on Aug 3 ISLAMABAD: After the government’s proposed ordinance to facilitate Kulbhushan Jadhav file a review plea against his death sentence by a Pakistan military court was passed by the Lower House of...

Sushant was a director with Rhea, brother in two companies NEW DELHI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose mysterious death is being investigated, was a director in two companies along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. This...

Sushant’s father falsely implicated me: Rhea to SC NEW DELHI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered against her in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs...

Why investing in Health Insurance Policy is important in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed an economic crisis as well as human development crisis health Insurance has become vital in these unprecedented times and many people are looking for...

Miracles from “Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer” Michelle Curry Raleigh, NC: The launch of the book, “Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer: A Western Skeptic, an Eastern Master, and Life’s Greatest Secrets,” written by Dr. Clint G....

In Hour of Need “Ekal Foundation” Stands By The Community Prakash Waghmare When the ‘Covid-19’ pandemic brought global life to a grinding halt, it posed a grave economic concern to Ekal movement. Currently, it has presence in over 102,000 villages...

Schweppes removes Lord Ganesha Cocktail Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The Amsterdam (Netherlands) headquartered beverage firm Schweppes International Limited (SIL) removed the Ganesha Cocktail (earlier promoted on its website), after a strong protest from a large section...