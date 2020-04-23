Sonia says section of society faces acute hardship

NEW DELHI: The Congress working committee meeting began with the opening statement of Sonia Gandhi where she said that nation is going through an acute hardship due to the lockdown and the government has only partially implemented the suggestions given by the Congress. She said the government should know there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine Covid-19 patients but the testing is on slow pace.

Sonia said, “Sections of our society face acute hardship – particularly our farmers -khet mazdoors, migrant labourers, construction workers and people in the unorganized sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihood have been destroyed.”

She said, the Congress offered suggestion but it was partially implemented. “I offered our constructive cooperation & suggestions, but unfortunately, the government has acted upon them only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity from the Central Government is conspicuous by its absence,” she said.

She added that, “12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs 7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis.”

“We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits and their quality is poor,” she further said.

